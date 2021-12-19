DOH urges concert attendees to get tested due to COVID-19 cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anyone who was at The Republik night club on Dec. 10 or 11 is urged to get tested for COVID-19 whether you have symptoms or not.

The Hawaii Department of Health reports there are 30 coronavirus cases at The Republik for employees and customers that were at concerts those nights.

The DOH said about 900 to 1,000 people were at the nightclub each night.

The club required customers to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

There were masks required for indoors, and masks were taken off for eating or drinking.

Attendees were notified by email about the potential infection from the event coordinators.

The DOH says people should do a home test before and after travel and before attending large events. You can buy the home test at the pharmacy.

Information on free testing and vaccines is available at www.hawaiicovid19.com.