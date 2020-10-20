DOH updates reopening thresholds for schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health released updated guidance for Hawaii’s schools.

The guidance aims to help school administrators in deciding how to safely transition between different learning models.

Officials said that it aligns with reopening plans for Honolulu and Kauai counties and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance includes new reopening thresholds based on two consecutive seven-day averages of daily new case rates and testing percent positivity by island.

The seven-day daily average per 100,000 population applies to all islands. The percent of tests that are positive by county is a secondary measure.

(Courtesy of Department of Health)

