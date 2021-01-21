DOH to open vaccination clinic for kupuna in Kaneohe

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Windward Health Center for kupuna who are 75 years old or older starting on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The clinic will be administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to kupuna every Tuesday between Tuesday, Jan. 26, and Tuesday, Feb. 16. Those who would like to make an appointment need to complete a registration form to select an appointment time.

The DOH advises potential registrants that they should only sign up if they have not already received an initial dose of the vaccine.

Other information to note for potential registrants: