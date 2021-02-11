DOH survey shows pandemic is affecting mental health of Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The virus that causes COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of all Hawaii residents, but especially for young adults and those whose household income is less than $50,000.

A recent survey commissioned by the Hawai‘i Department of Health showed a solid majority, or 82% of those who participated in the survey, have experienced a mental health condition at some point over the last six months. Slightly more than half, or 52%, of those say their symptoms began during the pandemic.



Of those who experienced a mental health condition before the pandemic, 35% felt that their symptoms became worse during the pandemic. In this same group, 65% found help in talking to a friend or family member.



The survey, which was conducted by Anthology Research from Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021, included 445 adult Hawai‘i full-time residents statewide. Anthology has been tracking resident attitudes and behaviors relating to the pandemic on a regular basis since April 2020.



“We’re all being affected by the pandemic,” said Amy Curtis, chief administrator of the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Adult Mental Health Division. “This is a real issue that calls attention to the need to be vigilant about meeting the needs of our neighbors, friends, co-workers and others in the community. We encourage everyone to continue to confide in family or friends, seek support from a therapist or to call the Department of Health’s Hawai‘i CARES hotline.”

The survey asked respondents about specific mental health experiences such as anxiety, loneliness, depression, and panic attacks. The results showed 68% experienced feelings of anxiety over the past six months, 61% have felt loneliness, 57% have felt depressed at some point, and 33% have suffered a panic attack.

Total household income is another factor affecting mental health. Among those who live in households that earn less than $50,000, 91% have experienced one or more of the mental health issues over the last six months. By contrast, 75% of those who live in households with combined incomes exceeding $100,000 are affected by mental health issues.

Age also makes a difference when it comes to mental health. Among young adults under the age of 35, 93% have experienced a mental health condition in the last six months, while 65% of seniors had the same experience.



Other key findings on mental health: