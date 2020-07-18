DOH reports new COVID-19 death, state death toll rises to 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced that a new death connected to COVID-19 on July 17.

Though officials did not disclose her age, they say that she is an ‘elderly’ woman from Oahu with underlying medical conditions.

According to the Hawaii DOH, the woman died Thursday, July 16, and her death was reported Friday.

“It strikes at all of our hearts, each and every time we have to report another casualty of COVID-19,” said DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. He reminds the public to be safe and to practice all precautions.

This is the twenty-fourth death related to COVID-19 in the state of Hawaii.

Health officials also announced another death on Friday. The patient was an Oahu male resident over the age of 60. The man had an underlying condition and had been isolating with family at home.

