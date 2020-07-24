DOH reports another single-day record of 60 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on July 24 for the state: 58 cases on Oahu, 1 on Maui, and 1 is a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out of state.
This is now the highest number of cases reported on a single day. The previous highest one-day count was Thursday, July 23, with 55 cases.
