DOH reports another single-day record of 124 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported another single-day record of 124 new cases of COVID-19 on July 30. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported a triple-digit increase. The cumulative state total is now 1,989.

The DOH reported 150,394 test results have been received as of July 30.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 116

Honolulu: 1,637

Kauai: 47

Maui: 167

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23

Required Hospitalization: 177

Deaths: 26

Released from isolation: 1,226

