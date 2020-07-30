DOH reports another single-day record of 124 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported another single-day record of 124 new cases of COVID-19 on July 30. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported a triple-digit increase. The cumulative state total is now 1,989.

The DOH reported 150,394 test results have been received as of July 30.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 116
  • Honolulu: 1,637
  • Kauai: 47
  • Maui: 167
  • Pending/Unknown: (0)
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 23
  • Required Hospitalization: 177
  • Deaths: 26
  • Released from isolation: 1,226

