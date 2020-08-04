DOH reports 27th death, 144 new COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner reported the death of a Honolulu man to the Dept. of Health, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and he had underlying medical conditions. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson stated, “We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man. Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.” 

DOH is reporting another day of triple digit coronavirus diagnosis. 144 cases today, with 139 on Oahu and 5 on Hawai‘i Island. The headlines demonstrate that this is not the time for anyone in Hawai‘i to be letting their guard down: These are some examples of clusters that are under investigation: 

  • 71 cases linked to a series of funeral events 
  • 6 cases linked to a hot yoga class 
  • 12 cases associated with a birthday party 
  • Multiple household & other clusters associated with social interactions 

The majority of new COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with community spread: 24 of today’s newly diagnosed cases and only two associated with travel, though the risk factor for 118 cases are still under investigation. 

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 4, 2020  

Island of Diagnosis  New Cases  Reported since  2/28/2020  (including new cases)  
O‘ahu  139 2,221++ 
Hawai‘i  122 
Maui 176 
Kauai 47 
Moloka‘i  
Lana‘i  
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 23 
Total Cases  144 2,591 
Deaths  27 

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts. 

Laboratory* Testing Data   

There were 1,814 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting. 

Total Number of Individuals Tested  by Clinical and State Laboratories  Positive  Negative  
130,712**  2,448 128,244 

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting  **20 test results were inconclusive  

