DOH reports 6 new cases of coronavirus, bringing state total to 95

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus today; 4 Oahu residents, 1 Maui resident, and 1 non-Hawaii resident on Kauai. This brings the statewide total to 95.

Yesterday, the DOH initially reported 90 total cases, however one of the cases — who was believed to have died from coronavirus — was found not to have the virus after further testing. As such, yesterday’s total ended up at 89, as opposed to the 90 that was initially reported.

None of the new cases required hospitalization.

Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:

Hawaii: 5 — 2 residents and 3 non-Hawaii residents

Honolulu: 68 — 63 residents and 5 non-Hawaii residents

Kauai: 5 — 1 resident and 4 non-Hawaii residents

Maui: 13 — 10 residents and 3 non-Hawaii residents

Non-Hawaii Residents: 14

Unknown/Pending: 4

Required Hospitalization: 5

Deaths: 0

Total: 95

Two nights ago, it was reported that Hawaii experienced its first coronavirus-related death after a patient died on March 20th. However, last night the DOH took it back after a follow-up a test came back negative for COVID-19. Officially, no one in Hawaii has died as a direct result of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as details emerge.