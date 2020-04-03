DOH reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, including Hawaii’s third death

HONOLULU (KHON) — For the second consecutive day, another COVID-19 death has been reported.

Today the Department of Health confirmed that an elderly Oahu resident who had been hospitalized for weeks after returning from Washington State in February.

“We offer our sincere condolence to his family and friends at this difficult time,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “His death, the third death in Hawaii, is a tragic reminder of the virulent and contagious nature of this virus. We all must all work together to stop the spread of this deadly disease. Stay healthy by staying home, and if you must go out, always keep a six foot distance from others.”

Although details are still pending, it is believed to be renowned botanist Dr. Arthur Whistler, who has researched and written extensively about Polynesian vegetation.

An additional 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Department of Health today: 31 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Kauai, and 9 on Maui. Those numbers include 9 cases that were previously reported as “pending” and have since been allotted to the appropriate county. The state total is now 319.

Three of the new cases required hospitalization. Six new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 78 people released from isolation thus far.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 20

Honolulu: 237

Kauai: 13

Maui: 36

Pending/Unknown: 11

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 18

Deaths: 3

Released from isolation: 78

Governor David Ige and other state officials will hold a news conference today at 2:30 to discuss more details. It will be livestreaming on KHON2.com.