DOH reports 34 new cases of coronavirus. State total at 254

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19: 25 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Maui, and five pending. This brings the state total to 258.

Two of the new cases required hospitalization. 11 new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 69.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 18

Honolulu: 182

Kauai: 12

Maui: 26

Pending/Unknown: 18

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 15

Deaths: 1

Released from isolation: 69

Yesterday, Hawaii reported its first COVID-19 death among 20 new cases. Earlier today, a USPS employee and a Queen’s Medical Center employee also tested positive for the virus. Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson says there are signs of community transmission, but so far it is not widespread.