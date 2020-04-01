DOH reports 34 new cases of coronavirus. State total at 254

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19: 25 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, 1 on Maui, and five pending. This brings the state total to 258.
Two of the new cases required hospitalization. 11 new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 69.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 18
- Honolulu: 182
- Kauai: 12
- Maui: 26
- Pending/Unknown: 18
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2
- Required Hospitalization: 15
- Deaths: 1
- Released from isolation: 69
Yesterday, Hawaii reported its first COVID-19 death among 20 new cases. Earlier today, a USPS employee and a Queen’s Medical Center employee also tested positive for the virus. Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson says there are signs of community transmission, but so far it is not widespread.
