DOH reports 29 new cases of coronavirus, bringing statewide total to 204

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 29 new cases of coronavirus; 16 on Oahu, 5 on Maui, 3 on Hawaii Island, and 5 that are unknown or pending. This brings the statewide total to 204.

None of the new cases required hospitalization. Six additional coronavirus patients have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 15

Honolulu: 139

Kauai: 12

Maui: 25

Pending/Unknown: 11

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 12

Recovered: 55

The DOH defines the “recovered” as people who have been released from isolation and who are not likely to pose a risk to others.

It was announced earlier today that a TSA screening officer at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.