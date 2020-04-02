DOH reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, including Hawaii’s second death

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19: 24 on Oahu, 1 on Maui, and 2 pending. This brings the state total to 285.

The DOH confirmed that one of the new cases has died. They released this statement:

“The Department of Health is confirming a second death of an adult on Oahu who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized and passed last night.”

Governor Ige released the following statement after the news broke:

“Today, our community received the tragic news of the passing of a second Hawai‘i resident from the COVID-19 virus. Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

As we come together with expressions of sympathy and support – we must also remember to help each other, to protect your health and the health of loved ones and your community. Let’s all do our part to get Hawai‘i through this challenging time.”

Two of the new cases required hospitalization. Three new recoveries were also reported, for a total of 72 thus far.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 18

Honolulu: 206

Kauai: 12

Maui: 27

Pending/Unknown: 20

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 2

Required Hospitalization: 15

Deaths: 2

Released from isolation: 72

Earlier today, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeded one million.