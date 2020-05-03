DOH reports 17th coronavirus death is Maui woman over 60 with underlying medical conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 with one on Maui and one on the Big Island. The state total remains at 620.

The DOH said as a result of data cleaning, two duplicate cases were identified and removed from the counts which is why the total cases of 620 did not go up from yesterday.

DOH reports the 17th coronavirus death in the state is a Maui woman, over 60-years-old, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing.

Three new recoveries were also reported, totaling 544 who have been released from isolation.

For more information, visit the DOH website here.