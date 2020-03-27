DOH reports 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing statewide total to 120

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 14 new cases of coronavirus; 10 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, and 2 on Maui. This brings the statewide total to 120.

None of the new cases required hospitalization.

Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:

Hawaii County: 7

Honolulu: 87

Kauai: 5

Maui: 16

Unknown/Pending: 3

Hawaii residents identified outside of Hawaii: 2

Total: 120

Required Hospitalization: 8

Deaths: 0

Yesterday, state officials held a press conference to discuss measures being taken by the Department of Health, Department of Transportation, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. DOH Director Bruce Anderson responded to a frequently asked question about the patients who are recovering or have recovered from coronavirus, saying that since Hawaii has had no coronavirus-related deaths, the recovery rate is 100% at this point in time.

On Tuesday, the DOH recanted a death previously reported to be the result of coronavirus, saying that the initial COVID-19 test was misread, and that further tests showed no sign of infection.

We will continue to update this story as details emerge.