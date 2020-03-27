HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 14 new cases of coronavirus; 10 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, and 2 on Maui. This brings the statewide total to 120.
None of the new cases required hospitalization.
Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:
Hawaii County: 7
Honolulu: 87
Kauai: 5
Maui: 16
Unknown/Pending: 3
Hawaii residents identified outside of Hawaii: 2
Total: 120
Required Hospitalization: 8
Deaths: 0
Yesterday, state officials held a press conference to discuss measures being taken by the Department of Health, Department of Transportation, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. DOH Director Bruce Anderson responded to a frequently asked question about the patients who are recovering or have recovered from coronavirus, saying that since Hawaii has had no coronavirus-related deaths, the recovery rate is 100% at this point in time.
On Tuesday, the DOH recanted a death previously reported to be the result of coronavirus, saying that the initial COVID-19 test was misread, and that further tests showed no sign of infection.
We will continue to update this story as details emerge.
- City community gardens to reopen Friday morning
- Confirmed coronavirus infections top 100,000 in US
- Midwest reps hurry to DC to pass coronavirus stimulus
- DOH reports 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing statewide total to 120
- Kama’aina Kids Essential Support Care Programs