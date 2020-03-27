1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds daylong meeting on the state’s plan and procedures

DOH reports 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing statewide total to 120

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 14 new cases of coronavirus; 10 on Oahu, 2 on Hawaii Island, and 2 on Maui. This brings the statewide total to 120.

None of the new cases required hospitalization.

Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:
Hawaii County: 7
Honolulu: 87
Kauai: 5
Maui: 16
Unknown/Pending: 3
Hawaii residents identified outside of Hawaii: 2
Total: 120
Required Hospitalization: 8
Deaths: 0

Yesterday, state officials held a press conference to discuss measures being taken by the Department of Health, Department of Transportation, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. DOH Director Bruce Anderson responded to a frequently asked question about the patients who are recovering or have recovered from coronavirus, saying that since Hawaii has had no coronavirus-related deaths, the recovery rate is 100% at this point in time.

On Tuesday, the DOH recanted a death previously reported to be the result of coronavirus, saying that the initial COVID-19 test was misread, and that further tests showed no sign of infection.

We will continue to update this story as details emerge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story