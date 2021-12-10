DOH reports 12 cases of omicron variant on Oahu, investigating possible link to Honolulu nightclub

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced it has detected 12 omicron variant cases on Oahu.

“Most of the infected individuals have no known connection with one another. This indicates the omicron variant is spreading deeper into our communities,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Dr. Kemble advises close contacts with symptoms to get tested even if they’ve been vaccinated.

The DOH is also investigating four separate coronavirus cases among those who visited the Scarlet Honolulu nightclub on Dec. 3. Samples from two patients showed a molecular clue indicating the possible presence of the omicron variant. Anyone who visited the nightclub on this day is advised to get tested.

Scarlet Honolulu is partnering with Project Vision Hawaii to host a COVID-19 booster clinic on Saturday, Dec. 11, between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, DOH officials are investigating a separate COVID cluster report with multiple confirmed cases — including one confirmed omicron case — in relation to a Thanksgiving gathering. In total, there are 16 other close contacts linked to this cluster.

To view the DOH’s full cluster report, click here.

See below for a list of COVID-19 testing sites on Oahu:

(Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Health)

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The DOH says the omicron variant is even more transmissible than the delta variant and advises people to avoid large crowds.