DOH reports 1 new COVID-19 death, Hawaii death toll rises to 25

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 17 new cases and 1 new coronavirus-related death on July 22 for the state. 17 cases are from Honolulu County. The cumulative state total is now 1,435.

[LISTEN to KHON 2GO for the latest news updates every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

3 new cases required hospitalization. There were 29 new recoveries also reported, totaling 1,084 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 297 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 132,361 test results have been received as of July 22.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 114 (0)

Honolulu: 1,117 (17)

Kauai: 43

Maui: 139 (0)

Pending/Unknown: (0)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 154 (3)

Deaths: 25 (1)

Released from isolation: 1,113 (29)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

Latest on KHON2