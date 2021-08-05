DOH report: Delta variants prevalent in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new report from the Hawaii Department of Health shows the Delta variant of the coronavirus appears to be the most prevalent strain of the virus in the state. The data is based on samples tested which officials estimate to make up 80% of COVID-19 cases in the islands.

Lab tests also indicated that at least 25 cases are categorized as ‘Delta Plus’ variants, a mutation of the existing Delta strain. As of August 4, 16 ‘Delta Plus’ cases have been detected in Maui County, eight in Honolulu County and one in Hawaii County. Researchers are continuing to monitor whether ‘Delta Plus’ is more contagious than Delta, but the DOH says more data is needed to confirm this.

All four counties in Hawaii have cases of the Delta variant.

To read the latest findings from the DOH, click here to view their full report.