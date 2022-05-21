HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health said they salute the Class of 2022 and recognize the importance of graduations for Hawaii families. But as families honor their graduates the DOH encourages that they celebrate safely.

The DOH said on Friday that Hawaii is averaging more than 925 new cases of COVID-19 every day so they’ve provided reminders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Their message comes in as the CDC considers Oahu, Maui, and Kauai to have high levels of COVID-19. Following behind, Hawaii Island, Moloka’i and Lanai have also experienced increasing case counts.

According to the department, because tests that are taken at home do not appear in the official data, the true number of cases in the community is much higher.

Here are tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while honoring our graduates.