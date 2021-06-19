DOH: Preliminary numbers show coronavirus vaccine incentive campaign is working

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday, June 19, preliminary numbers show the HIGotVaccinated campaign is a success.

Officials said outreach, education and increased access to vaccines — coupled with the inventive program — have led to increased vaccinations.

Just 52% of the state was vaccinated when the program was announced in early June. Hawaii stands at a 56% vaccination rate as of Saturday.

“The incentives are working people are seeing the prizes, and so a few more people are getting activated, I think we would benefit from a couple big prizes, like some big scholarships, but I know that it’s helping,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Over 18,000 doses were administered over the three-day weekend and just over 26,000 doses were administered from Tuesday, June 15, through Friday, June 18.

“We’re just a couple days away from touching that 60% threshold, that’ll happen in about a week,” he added.

The State will allow trans-pacific travelers not vaccinated in Hawaii to bypass a pre-test and quarantine when Hawaii reaches a 60% vaccination rate.

“If everyone was vaccinated, we’d have nobody in the hospital, we just wouldn’t have any,” Green added. “And so that’s something to think about, and if another 10% of our society gets vaccinated, we’re going to be able to get rid of all of the restrictions, all of them.”

He anticipates Hawaii to be over the 60% threshold by Saturday, July 4, “By Labor Day, I do think we will be past the 70% threshold. But you know, people are eager to move past COVID and I understand that. So if our case counts are very low and our hospitalization counts are very low by Mid-July, I will personally ask the governor to drop the restrictions,” he said.

The Honolulu Fire Department partnered with health care providers to get shots in arms in areas like Haleiwa, Kakaako, Waipio and Kaneohe on Saturday.

“Trying to target areas where people might have hesitancy and lower vaccination rate within the zip code,” said Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Damien Kahaulelio.

“We’re just inching our way towards that herd immunity and everyone’s ready to try and get back to normal and get rid of these masks and enjoy what life is all about,” he continued.