DOH: Participants in the Lihue Missionary Church youth excursions should get tested for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health said those who participated in the Lihue Missionary Church youth excursions should be tested immediately due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The youth excursions took place on July 25 and July 31, however, the highest risk individuals include those who rode in a van for a Lihue Missionary Church youth excursion on July 31.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

People in the van are considered to be close contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases and are subject to quarantine. Close contacts are also prohibited from going to school or work until they completed their quarantine. These individuals or their family members should contact the Kauai District Health Office (KDHO) at 808-241-3357. Participants’ privacy will be protected.

KDHO has contacted church leaders, but they have not been able to provide information to facilitate comprehensive contact tracing and disease control.