DOH offering 4 free COVID testing clinics in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People in Nanakuli can get a free COVID rapid test at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center every Wednesday for the month of October.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the testing clinic will take place between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday. The dates of these clinics are Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is located at 2070 Farrington Highway behind McDonald’s.

Those who want to get tested for the coronavirus do not need an appointment, as testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The DOH said wait times may take 30 minutes or longer, and results will be given within 15 minutes. People who are testing and have symptoms may have to wait longer for their results.

Participants must wear a mask and bring a valid government photo ID. For more information or for more COVID testing options, click here.