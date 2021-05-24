DOH offering 150 free COVID-19 rapid tests at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will be offering 150 free COVID-19 rapid tests at Windward Mall in Kaneohe this week.

Testing is scheduled on Wednesday, May 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People who take the test will know within 15 minutes if they’re safe to gather for graduation and Memorial Day celebrations. Make sure to bring a government issued photo ID and wear a mask.

Testing will be done in the parking lot near the old Sears store. It is free for both residents and visitors. Results cannot be used for the Safe Travels program.

Appointments can take at least 30 minutes to complete. Request a time by emailing hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Walk-ins will also be accepted.