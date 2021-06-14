DOH lab detects COVID-19 Delta variant in vaccinated Oahu resident who recently traveled to Nevada

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirmed on Monday, June 14, that the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, has been detected in an Oahu resident who recently traveled to Nevada in early May.

The Delta variant was also reported in Nevada in early May.

The person was fully vaccinated prior to travel and had a negative COVID-19 test prior to departing Nevada. DOH said the person developed mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 several days after returning to Hawaii and tested positive for coronavirus. The individual was isolated and close contacts were quarantined. There is no evidence of household transmission or secondary cases.

The Delta variant was first detected in India, where the virus sparked a public health crisis in April and May. The variant now makes up approximately 6% of all U.S. cases.

“Early evidence suggests the Delta variant might spread more quickly than other SARS-CoV-2 strains,” said State Laboratories Division Administrator Edward Desmond. “There are reports the Delta variant produces a higher rate of severe illness than original COVID-19, but we do not yet have enough evidence to support that conclusion.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes the Delta variant as a variant of concern.

“The vaccines not only help protect against infection, they protect against severe illness,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “While this is one of those very rare breakthrough cases in which the vaccine did not prevent infection, the infected person did not suffer severe illness.”