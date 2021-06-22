DOH: Lab confirms community spread of Delta Variant in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant, is spreading in the state.

The first known case of the variant was confirmed on June 14 after an Oahu resident who recently traveled to Nevada tested positive.

Since then, there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States, two of which are on Oahu and one on Hawaii Island.

Now, the State Laboratories Division has identified the Delta variant in an Oahu resident with no history of travel.

“Given what we know about the Delta variant and the cases already identified in Hawaii, we expect to detect additional cases in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the acting State Epidemiologist. “Our best defense against of the variants is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Department of Health is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.

All persons with COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant have been symptomatic and none have been hospitalized. The DOH said only one of the four persons was fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Delta variant, which was first detected in India, now makes up approximately 10% of all cases in the U.S.