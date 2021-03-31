DOH issues guidance due to large COVID-19 cluster linked to a Maui church

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Department of Health is issuing guidance to a Maui church and its congregation because of the imminent health threat due to a large cluster of COVID-19 cases.

King’s Cathedral in Kahului is encouraged to cancel all upcoming in-person events and conduct only virtual services until the cluster is contained.

COVID cases associated with King’s Cathedral were identified as a cluster on Mar. 7. The cluster has doubled in the past ten-days and now totals 50 COVID-19 cases.

Those infected range in age from 10 to 77. COVID-19 transmission has spread from the church to a school and a workplace. DOH is concerned more “spillover” cases will threaten the greater community and not just those affiliated with the church.

Anyone who attended events hosted by King’s Cathedral and Chapels in the past 14 days are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 and closely monitor themselves for any symptoms. If symptoms develop, they are advised to self-quarantine and seek medical consultation.

Statewide case counts and case counts on Maui have risen in the past week.