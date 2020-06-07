DOH investigates three COVID-19 positive cases at two assisted living facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health is investigating three COVID-19 positive cases at two separate long-term care facilities on Oahu.

These cases are workers at these facilities.

Health officials say that one of these workers are involved in direct patient care.

Two of the cases work at Kalakaua Gardens and one is a worker at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The workers at the two facilities appear to be separate from each other, according to DOH. The worker at Maunalani is not associated with the two other workers at Kalakaua Gardens.

Both facilities have already had universal masking for source control in place for all work areas, including the work areas where these cases were identified.

They had also implemented physical distancing policies.

As a result, no one at either facility is considered a close contact and no associated cases have been identified at this time.

Additional testing of patients and staff is taking place as a precautionary measure.

The Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation, work with the facilities, and investigate any associated cases that may be identified.

