DOH investigated 11 COVID cases linked to a family who vacationed in California

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In October, the Department of Health (DOH) investigated a cluster of 11 COVID cases in relation to a family who vacationed at a recreational park in California.

According to the DOH, there were 23 travelers in the group and when they returned to the islands, eight tested positive for COVID-19. The other three travelers experienced symptoms and “were epidemiologically linked” as they were in contact with someone who tested positive; no secondary cases were identified.

The DOH also stated six out of the 11 cases were breakthrough cases as they were fully vaccinated, and none of the 23 cases needed hospitalization. Three family members traveled while exhibiting symptoms of COVID.

In California, the theme park the family went to — the name was not disclosed by DOH — does not require social distancing, and face masks are optional for guests while outdoors. Upon further investigation, the DOH said the travelers did not practice these COVID prevention strategies, increasing the virus’ transmission.

Individuals who feel sick or are experiencing COVID symptoms should not travel, the DOH said. Those who have come into contact with someone who suspects they are infected or who has tested positive should also refrain from traveling, especially during this upcoming holiday season.

The DOH added that social distancing, wearing a mask and/or being fully vaccinated can help prevent or lessen the spread and severity of COVID, in addition to following CDC’s domestic travel guidelines.

To read the DOH’s full COVID cluster report, click here.