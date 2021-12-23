DOH identifies nightclubs, holiday events associated with COVID clusters on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) published a list of events and venues all on Oahu associated with recent COVID clusters.

The Republik, The District Nightclub and the Hilton Hawaiian Village all hosted different events on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11, where three or more cases of the coronavirus were reported to the DOH.

Here is a list of events and venues associated with COVID clusters:

The Republik — Emo Nite on Dec. 10 and TOKiMONSTA on Dec. 11

AFHA Annual Holiday Event at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Dec. 11

The District Nightclub on the nights of Dec. 10 and 11

“For a long time, there have been a stigma attached with getting COVID, right? Oh, you got COVID? Well, guess what, even people who are doing their absolute best to protect themselves and their loved ones, people who are doing all the right things, you know, getting vaccinated, whatnot, sometimes, they too can be infected. We believe some of that stigma has been removed, and it’s just another tool — we have to share information” Brooks Baehr, DOH spokesperson

Previously, the DOH would not publish this kind of specific information unless the event operator and/or location were not cooperating or were unable to contact those who may have been exposed.

Officials urge everyone who attended any of these venues and events to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

