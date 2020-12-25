DOH gives update on Hawaii vaccine distribution

A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) released updated information regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the State of Hawaii on Thursday, Dec. 24, stating that over 9,000 vaccines have been administered statewide as of Christmas Eve.

DOH officials say, 33,450 doses of the vaccine have been delivered as of Thursday, Dec. 24. Here is a breakdown of the latest figures:

Pfizer-BioNTech 21,450 doses previously delivered

Moderna 12,000 doses previously delivered



The DOH ordered 11,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 10,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 24, with delivery expected early in the week of Monday, Dec. 28.

In addition to the 33,450 doses of vaccine that have arrived in Hawaii, 5,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been delivered to CVS & Walgreens for use in long-term care facilities.

The 5,400 doses that were sent to CVS & Walgreens are not included in the 33,450 figure.

A total of 61,450 doses are expected to be received in Hawaii by the end of 2020.