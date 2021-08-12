DOH: Free rapid COVID testing will be offered at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free rapid COVID-19 testing will be offered at Aloha Stadium by the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) beginning Saturday, Aug. 14, through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

According to the DOH, only walk-ins will be accepted, and testing will be available four days of the week.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the public can get tested between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are happy to partner in this effort to test even more people in our community,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Aloha Stadium is accessible from anywhere on the island, making it an ideal site to conduct additional testing. Mahalo to our heroes at HFD, who have consistently been on the frontlines against COVID-19. Their efforts at Aloha Stadium will protect our communities and save lives.”

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Aloha Stadium will be able to accommodate up to 500 coronavirus tests and capacity will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

The testing site will be located in the Aloha Stadium bus lot and free parking will be available. People can enter through the main stadium entrance on Salt Lake Boulevard.

Those who want to get tested should bring a government ID and wear a mask.