DOH follows CDC guidance in cutting COVID isolation time from 10 to 5 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is following the recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in cutting isolation restrictions for those who catch COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.

The changes take effect on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 for all DOH directed isolation and quarantine.

“The guidance also acknowledges the waning immunity we are seeing with time after initial vaccination,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 29. “There is still much we do not know about transmission dynamics of the omicron variant. We will continue to follow the science.”

If COVID-19 positive regardless of vaccination status

Isolate for at least 5 days and until symptoms are gone.

Continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.

If exposed to COVID-19

Boosted, or fully vaccinated within past six months (or within past 2 months if J&J)

No need to quarantine

Wear a mask for ten days

Get tested on day five

Neither boosted nor fully vaccinated

Quarantine for five days

Wear a mask for five days after quarantine

Get tested on day five

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, should stay home from work, school and other activities. Those with symptoms who have not been tested should be tested as soon as possible.

“The new policies underscore the benefits of booster shots. People who are boosted and do not have symptoms will not need to quarantine after exposure to someone who is COVID positive,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “Mask wearing is a key part of the updated guidance. We know how important masks are in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

Vaccination and testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com.