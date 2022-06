HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health expects approval for COVID-19 vaccines for children six months to four years old to be approved soon.

The DOH advises parents to check with their children’s doctor to see if the doctor’s office will offer the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines, and boosters are recommended for anyone ages 5 years and older, according to the CDC website as of May 31.