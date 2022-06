HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials announced that vaccines for keiki ages 6 months up to 4 years old could be authorized soon.

The Hawaii State Department of Health advised parents to ask their pediatrician if they will offer the vaccine to be ready when the shots are available.

“You look into parent’s eyes and they are scared and upset — and you can’t tell that parent that it’s not a big deal when their child is being admitted to the hospital” Dr. Monica Singer, Kapiolani Medical Center Pediatrician

If you have trouble finding a place to get your child vaccinated you can visit the state’s coronavirus website.