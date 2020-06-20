DOH director says expect more double digit spikes in Covid cases

The Hawaii Department of Health says we can expect more of these double digit spikes in the coming weeks. And that makes contact tracing more important than ever.

Director Dr. Bruce Anderson says we have the testing, contact tracing capability, and hospital capacity to handle what’s happening right now. But he added that he is concerned where the current trend is going.

“If we took a weekly median number of cases and we saw that rising regularly over time, it would suggest that community spread is continuing and that we would need to think about a pause, or possibly even going back,” he said.

Anderson says because we have started to open the local economy and loosened restrictions, we will no longer have the luxury of just seeing one or two additional cases per day.

“We’ll probably gonna see at least a handful of cases and possibly such as we’re seeing today, at least for the near future as we open up and people get around,” he said.

Anderson adds that the state is much better now at handling the outbreak than when the pandemic started because staff members are well trained. He says large clusters in one facility can take a lot of resources but would be no reason to shut down the economy again.

“Right now we are able to do contact tracing on every case in a timely manner that’s one of the reasons we’re identifying these cases cause we’re out there looking and contacting cases and identifying close contacts. We certainly are able to handle the number of cases we’re seeing today and this order of magnitude. Certainly if we got up to a hundred cases or more, we would be concerned,” said Anderson.

The health department is ramping up its contact tracing capability to prepare for more surges and it’s getting help from the University of Hawaii.

“We’re training 64 people per week in that program and we’re just about to finish week two. So we’re on track to train about 370 people by mid July 2020,” said Aimee Grace, UH Health Science Policy director.

Another program is a six-week course for those without clinical backgrounds, and will train another 250 contact tracers by the end of June next year.