WATCH: DOH Director Bruce Anderson provides latest COVID-19 updates at senate special committee

HONOLULU (KHON) — Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park discussed the latest coronavirus updates at the senate special committee on Friday afternoon. The opening part of their discussion can be watched in the video above.
Although some private physicians are closing, people can go to federally qualified health centers for care and tests. For an island-by-island list of these centers, click here or visit https://www.hawaiipca.net/health-centers-in-hawaii.
More of their discussion on testing measures can be seen in the video below.
