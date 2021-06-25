DOH: Delta variant detected in all major counties

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) has detected a total of 13 cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant of concern.

The Delta variant has been found on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island.

“The rapid spread of the Delta variant is troubling, but not surprising,” said State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond. “Cases of this particular strain of COVID-19 have doubled every two weeks in other jurisdictions so we expected it to move quickly after it was first detected on Oahu earlier this month.”

The Delta variant, first seen in India, is more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2. Preliminary research also shows that it results in a higher rate of severe illness than other variants. The head of the World Health Organization warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries.

Earlier this week, state health officials reported community spread of the Delta variant in Hawaii. The first known case of the variant was confirmed on June 14 after an Oahu resident who recently traveled to Nevada tested positive.

“Prevention is the best treatment,” said Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “The vaccines provide excellent protection against the Delta variant and other COVID strains. You can protect yourself and slow the spread by getting vaccinated today.”

The state health department reported that there are currently nine cases of the Delta variant on Oahu, two on Maui, one on Kauai and one on the Big Island.

“We believe the nine cases most recently identified represent seven or eight separate introductions into the state,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the acting State Epidemiologist. “Unfortunately, we can expect case numbers to grow. People who are not vaccinated face a greater risk than those protected by vaccines.”

Free COVID-19 vaccines are widely available statewide. Click here for more information.