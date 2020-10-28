DOH confirms traveler tested positive for COVID-19 coming into Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Oct. 27 that a traveler received a positive COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Honolulu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

From there, the DOH said the individual notified the flight crew and was taken to an isolation area at the airport, where CDC Quarantine Station staff and AMR crew did an assessment. The person was allowed to leave the airport and go directly to their place of isolation.

Contact information was collected from passengers on the plane in case anyone needs to be traced. The DOH said it will be following up with other passengers as needed.

When asked whether anyone else on the plane would have to quarantine or be tested, the DOH said:

“Passenger planes have very good air circulation and all passengers are required to wear masks during the flight.” Hawaii Department of Health

Earlier this month, the Department of Defense and United Airlines did a study on COVID-19 circulation on an airplane.

It found when two people are sitting together on a plane there’s only a 0.003% chance particles from one person’s breathing space can enter the other’s when masks are worn.

The Department of Health did not give any other specifics on the case. It said it does not release information that would identify individual cases unless there is an imminent health risk that requires the release of that information.

Latest Stories on KHON2