HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday that there will be scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.

According to DOH, Novavax is a two-dose primary series for individuals ages 18 and up.

DOH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends administering the second dose three to eight weeks after the first.

DOH said, “Novavx is a protein subunit vaccine which includes harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger an immune response.”

The health department went on to state that protein subunit vaccines like the Novavax vaccine have been used in the United States for more than 30 years. For instance, vaccines that treat hepatitis B, whooping cough, shingles and other diseases.

“Novavax gives us another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. Its arrival is great news for people who are allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna or those who, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to be vaccinated.” DR. ELIZABETH CHAR, HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DIRECTOR

So far, 5 Minute Pharmacy on Oahu and Safeway Pharmacy in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island are offering Novavax vaccination, according to DOH.

The health department pointed out that starting Aug. 15, Kaiser Permanente will be offering the vaccine in all counties to both members and non-members by appointment only.

Appointments can be made at 808-432-2000.