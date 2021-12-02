DOH announces first case of Omicron variant in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant in Hawaii on Thursday, Dec. 2.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said the new variant was found in an unvaccinated adult resident under the age of 65 — who does not a history of travel — and it is a case of community spread.

Dr. Kemble said this initial case is from Oahu; however, more specific information on what part of the island cannot be disclosed at this time.

The patient is experiencing moderate symptoms, is currently isolated at home and has not been hospitalized.

“This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern. It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.