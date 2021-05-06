DOH aims to vaccinate thousands of public school students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) hopes to vaccinate thousands of eligible public school students who are 16 and older.

According to current enrollment, there are approximately 32,000 public school students eligible to receive the vaccine.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The statewide effort began with a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on wheels at Waipahu High School on Thursday, May 6.

“Now that more students are vaccinated they’ll be able to come back to campus and feel like they’re in a safe environment,” Waipahu High School teacher Danna Usevitch said. “It’s a game changer to be able to interact with the students in person instead of just talking to my computer all day.”

On Oahu, providers will be standing up school-based vaccination clinics to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine — with parent consent — over the next three weeks. Planning is underway with providers on the neighbor islands.

Adult household members will also be eligible to get vaccinated with their enrolled student, depending on available doses.

Below are Oahu High Schools listed with their providers.

WEEK OF MAY 3

Waipahu (Hawaii Pacific Health)

WEEK OF MAY 10

Farrington (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Kapolei (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Campbell (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) ‘Aiea (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Pearl City (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Kalani (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Wai‘anae (Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center)

(Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center) Nānākuli (Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center)

(Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center) Kailua (Kaiser Permanente)

(Kaiser Permanente) Kalaheo (Adventist Health Castle)

WEEK OF MAY 17

Kaimukī (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Radford (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Moanalua (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Leilehua (Queen’s Medical Center)

(Queen’s Medical Center) Mililani (Queen’s Medical Center)

(Queen’s Medical Center) Waialua (Queen’s Medical Center)

(Queen’s Medical Center) McKinley (Queen’s Medical Center)

(Queen’s Medical Center) Roosevelt (Kaiser Permanente)

(Kaiser Permanente) ‘Ānuenue (Kaiser Permanente)

(Kaiser Permanente) Kaiser (Kaiser Permanente)

WEEK OF MAY 24

Castle (Hawaii Pacific Health)

(Hawaii Pacific Health) Kahuku (Adventist Health Castle)

* Dates subject to change. Please check with your child’s school for details.