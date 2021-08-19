DOH: Additional COVID vaccine dose recommended for immunocompromised people

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose after the first two, according to the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH).

Officials reported the additional coronavirus dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“Immunocompromised individuals are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, as they may not build sufficient immunity from the initial two-shot series of mRNA vaccines,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “At this time, additional doses are only recommended for this limited segment of the population.”

Additional doses or booster shots are not currently recommended for the general public, officials reported.

Immunocompromised individuals can ask their healthcare provider if they qualify for an additional dose. The DOH’s recommendation aligned with the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.