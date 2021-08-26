DOH: 5 COVID testing, vaccine events will be available in West O’ahu

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several testing and vaccination events will be held in various locations in West O’ahu, according to the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH).

These events will take place on Saturdays beginning Aug. 28 through Oct. 2.

“We recognize that for many, historic inequities, misinformation and insufficient access to care have contributed to a lack of confidence in COVID-19 vaccines,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “We thank our West Oʻahu community for coming together to support vaccination and testing. DOH is working hand-in-hand with community leaders to create welcoming, collaborative environments that will lead to healthier communities.”

The DOH reported both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at all events.

West O’ahu testing and vaccination events:

Waianae Mall — Tests and the first vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

— Tests and the first vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. Nanakuli Village Mall — Tests and the first vaccine dose will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

— Tests and the first vaccine dose will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. HCAP (Nanakuli Intermediate and High School) — Tests and the second vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

— Tests and the second vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Waianae Mall — Tests and the second vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

— Tests and the second vaccine dose will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Nanakuli Village Mall — Tests and the second vaccine dose will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Walk-ins will be accepted.