Dogs bring smiles and comfort to hospital workers at The Queen’s Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some healthcare workers got to take a break from an especially stressful year thanks to some four-legged friends.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Samson and Sadie from Assistance dogs of Hawaii are therapy dogs in training.

They joined Yoda, Ipo and Grace who are dogs that work at Queen’s Medical Center to bring smiles and comfort to caregivers working on the COVID-19 frontlines.

“Good reminder that it’s the holidays,” said Benjamin Schwabenlander, RN, Queens Medical Center. “It’s hard when you come in every day. It’s the same thing over and over. Same scrubs, same mask, same goggles. But it was nice to see this and remind us that we’re here and doing good for these people for the holidays.”

“These visits are great,” said Maureen Maurer, Assistance Dogs of Hawaii Executive Director: “Not just for people but they benefit the dogs too. The dogs really enjoy this. They’re just so happy getting to interact. It was just something we wanted to do this Christmas.”

The visit followed strict guidelines to keep both the dogs and staff safe.