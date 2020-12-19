Doggy daycares among many businesses struggling amid the Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Many local businesses like restaurants and retail stores are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Another, type of business feeling the same challenges are doggy daycares.

“On any given day, we may have 30 to 35 daycare dogs and we dropped down instantly to maybe five or six a day,” said Ashley Gandall, owner of Pets in the City.

Normally, the holidays are doggy daycare’s version of Black Friday.

Pets in the City and Furever Friends Play and Stay are making sacrifices to keep their doors open.

“It’s been really hard, I think we lost at least 70 percent in revenue and we had to cut half of our staff and there’s only two people working,” said Wendy Trinh, owner of Furever Friends Play and Stay.

“We’re running on reduced hours and reduce services, we’re just trying to adjust and make do with what we have,” Gandall said.

Daycares say, dropping off pets for just one day of play can boost their business in the right direction.

Thanks to the generosity of loyal customers, Pets in the City and Furever Friends Play and Stay have been able to stay afloat.

“A lot of our customers went out of their way to make sure that the staff got tipped and they would bring us goodies at work,” Trinh said.

As a new year approaches, daycares hope to continue to serve pet owners and their four-legged friends.

“This is my passion, this is what I love to do, it makes me so happy to go into work every day. So it’s something that I can’t live without. I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that we can keep going,” said Gandall.

