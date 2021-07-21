Dog trainers in high demand from the pandemic puppy boom

KAPOLEI (KHON2) — Some say life is better with a furry friend, and during the pandemic when people were working from home, adopting a new pet is what many families did.

Maria Hagood is the head trainer for Island Dog Obedience who said since the start of the pandemic her business has picked up.

“Having a puppy 24-7 — it’s a big job in addition to everything else,” said Hagood.

Hagood says she offers different packages depending on what her clients want, along with offering in-home or virtual lessons.

She said with a lot of people working from home, a common request is training a pet to sit quietly during Zoom calls.

“Now if you are sitting on a phone call or if you are doing a Zoom meeting, and your puppy keeps barking, jumping, scratching you and biting your feet, and you cannot get any work done,” said Hagood.

Hagood says a well-behaved dog is a happy dog, and since there is a high demand for dog trainers currently, she had to expand and hire new trainers.

Hagood says they specialize in leash walking obedience, obsessive barking, separation anxiety, and much more.

For more information about Island Dog Obedience, click here.