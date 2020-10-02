DOE’s Grab-and-Go meal program will be at 203 Hawaii public schools this fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education’s Grab-and-Go meal program is once again looking to feed children at 203 public schools in Hawaii.

The program will kick off on Oct. 12 and end on Dec. 18. It’ll provide free meals to children who are 18 years old and younger regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at the distribution site, are public school students or are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.

The program previously served 1.3 million meals in the summer.

But unlike during the summer, the meal distribution will only be at lunch time.

The DOE said that pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast meal for the next day per child. Distribution will be available from Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and designated school breaks.

While meals can be picked up without the child present, parents and guardians are required to provide one of the following verification documents:

Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.

Recent student report card(s).

Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.

Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).

Student ID card(s).

Driver’s permit(s)/license(s) for high school students.

State-issued identification for the child.

Social distancing will also be required and masks must be worn at all times.

For prescribed meal modifications, send an email to specialdiets@k12.hi.us or call (808) 784-5500.

Here’s a list of all the participating schools:

​Honolulu District

Ala Wai El.

Aliiolani El.

Anuenue School

Central Middle

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern El.

Hokulani El.

Jarrett Middle

Jefferson El.

Kaahumanu El.

Kaewai El.

Kaimuki High

Kaiulani El.

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi El.

Kalihi Kai El.

Kalihi Uka El.

Kalihi Waena El.

Kapalama El.

Kauluwela El.

Kawananakoa Middle

Kuhio El.

Lanakila El.

Likelike El.

Linapuni El.

Lincoln El.

Lunalilo El.

Maemae El.

McKinley High

Palolo El.

Pauoa El.

Puuhale El.

Roosevelt High

Royal School

Stevenson Middle

Washington Middle

Central Oahu District

Aiea El.

Aiea High

Aiea Inter.

Haleiwa El.

Helemano El.

Iliahi El.

Inouye El.

Kaala El.

Kipapa El.

Leilehua High

Makalapa El.

Mililani High

Mililani Middle

Pearl Harbor El.

Pearl Ridge El.

Salt Lake El.

Scott El.

Solomon El.

Wahiawa El.

Wahiawa Middle

Waialua High & Inter.

Waimalu El.

Webling El.

Wheeler El.

Wheeler Inter.

Windward Oahu District

Hauula El.

Heeia El.

Kaaawa El.

Kahaluu El.

Kahuku El.

Kahuku High & Inter.

Kailua El.

Kailua High

Kailua Inter.

Kapunahala El.

Keolu El.

King Inter.

Laie El.

Parker El.

Pope El.

Puohala El.

Sunset Beach El.

Waiahole El.

Waimanalo Elem & Inter.

​Leeward Oahu District

August Ahrens El.

Barbers Point El.

Campbell High

Ewa El.

Ewa Makai Middle

Highlands Inter.

Holomua El.

Honouliuli Middle

Honowai El.

Hookele El.

Ilima Inter.

Kaimiloa El.

Kaleiopuu El.

Kapolei El.

Kapolei High

Kapolei Middle

Lehua El.

Leihoku El.

Maili El.

Makaha El.

Makakilo El.

Mauka Lani El.

Nanaikapono El.

Nanakuli El.

Nanakuli High & Inter.

Pearl City El.

Pearl City High

Pohakea El.

Waianae El.

Waianae High

Waianae Inter.

Waiau El.

Waikele El.

Waipahu El.

Waipahu High

Waipahu Inter.

Kauai District

Eleele El.

Kamakahelei Middle

Kapaa El.

Kapaa High

Kapaa Middle

Kauai High

Kaumualii El.

Kekaha El.

Kilauea El.

Koloa El.

Waimea Canyon Middle

Waimea High

Wilcox El.

Maui District

Baldwin High

Haiku El.

Hana El. & High

Iao El.

Kahului El.

Kalama Inter.

Kamalii El.

Kamehameha III El.

Kaunakakai El.

Kekaulike High

Kihei El.

Kilohana El.

Kula El.

Lahaina Inter.

Lahainaluna High

Lanai El. & High

Lihikai El.

Lokelani Inter.

Makawao El.

Maui High

Maui Waena Inter.

Maunaloa El.

Molokai High

Molokai Inter.

Nahienaena El.

Paia El.

Pukalani El.

Puu Kukui El.

Waihee El.

Wailuku El.

Hawaii District

E.B. de Silva El.

Haaheo El.

Hilo High

Hilo Inter.

Hilo Union School

Holualoa El.

Honaunau El.

Honokaa El.

Honokaa High & Inter.

Hookena El.

Kahakai El.

Kalanianaole Elem. & Inter.

Kapiolani El.

Kau High & Pahala Elem.

Kaumana El.

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Keaau El.

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe El.

Kealakehe High

Kealakehe Inter.

Keaukaha El.

Keonepoko El.

Kohala El.

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Konawaena El.

Konawaena High

Konawaena Middle

Mountain View El.

Naalehu El. & Inter.

Paauilo El. & Inter.

Pahoa El.

Pahoa High & Inter.

Waiakea El.

Waiakea High

Waiakea Inter.

Waiakeawaena El.

Waikoloa El.

Waimea El.

