DOE’s Grab-and-Go meal program will be at 203 Hawaii public schools this fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education’s Grab-and-Go meal program is once again looking to feed children at 203 public schools in Hawaii.
The program will kick off on Oct. 12 and end on Dec. 18. It’ll provide free meals to children who are 18 years old and younger regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at the distribution site, are public school students or are eligible for the free or reduced-price lunch program.
The program previously served 1.3 million meals in the summer.
But unlike during the summer, the meal distribution will only be at lunch time.
The DOE said that pick-ups will include one lunch for that day and one breakfast meal for the next day per child. Distribution will be available from Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and designated school breaks.
While meals can be picked up without the child present, parents and guardians are required to provide one of the following verification documents:
- Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.
- Recent student report card(s).
- Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.
- Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).
- Student ID card(s).
- Driver’s permit(s)/license(s) for high school students.
- State-issued identification for the child.
Social distancing will also be required and masks must be worn at all times.
For prescribed meal modifications, send an email to specialdiets@k12.hi.us or call (808) 784-5500.
Here’s a list of all the participating schools:
Honolulu District
- Ala Wai El.
- Aliiolani El.
- Anuenue School
- Central Middle
- Dole Middle
- Farrington High
- Fern El.
- Hokulani El.
- Jarrett Middle
- Jefferson El.
- Kaahumanu El.
- Kaewai El.
- Kaimuki High
- Kaiulani El.
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi El.
- Kalihi Kai El.
- Kalihi Uka El.
- Kalihi Waena El.
- Kapalama El.
- Kauluwela El.
- Kawananakoa Middle
- Kuhio El.
- Lanakila El.
- Likelike El.
- Linapuni El.
- Lincoln El.
- Lunalilo El.
- Maemae El.
- McKinley High
- Palolo El.
- Pauoa El.
- Puuhale El.
- Roosevelt High
- Royal School
- Stevenson Middle
- Washington Middle
Central Oahu District
- Aiea El.
- Aiea High
- Aiea Inter.
- Haleiwa El.
- Helemano El.
- Iliahi El.
- Inouye El.
- Kaala El.
- Kipapa El.
- Leilehua High
- Makalapa El.
- Mililani High
- Mililani Middle
- Pearl Harbor El.
- Pearl Ridge El.
- Salt Lake El.
- Scott El.
- Solomon El.
- Wahiawa El.
- Wahiawa Middle
- Waialua High & Inter.
- Waimalu El.
- Webling El.
- Wheeler El.
- Wheeler Inter.
Windward Oahu District
- Hauula El.
- Heeia El.
- Kaaawa El.
- Kahaluu El.
- Kahuku El.
- Kahuku High & Inter.
- Kailua El.
- Kailua High
- Kailua Inter.
- Kapunahala El.
- Keolu El.
- King Inter.
- Laie El.
- Parker El.
- Pope El.
- Puohala El.
- Sunset Beach El.
- Waiahole El.
- Waimanalo Elem & Inter.
Leeward Oahu District
- August Ahrens El.
- Barbers Point El.
- Campbell High
- Ewa El.
- Ewa Makai Middle
- Highlands Inter.
- Holomua El.
- Honouliuli Middle
- Honowai El.
- Hookele El.
- Ilima Inter.
- Kaimiloa El.
- Kaleiopuu El.
- Kapolei El.
- Kapolei High
- Kapolei Middle
- Lehua El.
- Leihoku El.
- Maili El.
- Makaha El.
- Makakilo El.
- Mauka Lani El.
- Nanaikapono El.
- Nanakuli El.
- Nanakuli High & Inter.
- Pearl City El.
- Pearl City High
- Pohakea El.
- Waianae El.
- Waianae High
- Waianae Inter.
- Waiau El.
- Waikele El.
- Waipahu El.
- Waipahu High
- Waipahu Inter.
Kauai District
- Eleele El.
- Kamakahelei Middle
- Kapaa El.
- Kapaa High
- Kapaa Middle
- Kauai High
- Kaumualii El.
- Kekaha El.
- Kilauea El.
- Koloa El.
- Waimea Canyon Middle
- Waimea High
- Wilcox El.
Maui District
- Baldwin High
- Haiku El.
- Hana El. & High
- Iao El.
- Kahului El.
- Kalama Inter.
- Kamalii El.
- Kamehameha III El.
- Kaunakakai El.
- Kekaulike High
- Kihei El.
- Kilohana El.
- Kula El.
- Lahaina Inter.
- Lahainaluna High
- Lanai El. & High
- Lihikai El.
- Lokelani Inter.
- Makawao El.
- Maui High
- Maui Waena Inter.
- Maunaloa El.
- Molokai High
- Molokai Inter.
- Nahienaena El.
- Paia El.
- Pukalani El.
- Puu Kukui El.
- Waihee El.
- Wailuku El.
Hawaii District
- E.B. de Silva El.
- Haaheo El.
- Hilo High
- Hilo Inter.
- Hilo Union School
- Holualoa El.
- Honaunau El.
- Honokaa El.
- Honokaa High & Inter.
- Hookena El.
- Kahakai El.
- Kalanianaole Elem. & Inter.
- Kapiolani El.
- Kau High & Pahala Elem.
- Kaumana El.
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
- Keaau El.
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe El.
- Kealakehe High
- Kealakehe Inter.
- Keaukaha El.
- Keonepoko El.
- Kohala El.
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Konawaena El.
- Konawaena High
- Konawaena Middle
- Mountain View El.
- Naalehu El. & Inter.
- Paauilo El. & Inter.
- Pahoa El.
- Pahoa High & Inter.
- Waiakea El.
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Inter.
- Waiakeawaena El.
- Waikoloa El.
- Waimea El.
