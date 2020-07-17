DOE’s back-to-school plan will keep students in a bubble

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keeping students in a bubble–that’s the intent behind the Department of Education’s back-to-school plan.

Whether it’s through distance learning, face-to-face instruction, or a hybrid of both, officials say that keeping students in one place is necessary to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

Which is why students will not be changing classrooms. There will also be no field trips. And everyone who comes on campus, including parents dropping off or picking up their kids will be required to wear a face covering.

“No matter–at what level disease activity, there is always a potential for a risk of infection,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “The measures that we’re all talking about is to try to minimize impact so that if an infection is introduced–unfortunately into a school–that because there’s been a consistency of close contacts and each classroom is their own bubble.”

“I’d be willing to bet we’re gonna get cases very quickly showing up among kids in classrooms,” added Hawaii Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. “This is a work in progress. We’re one of the first states opening schools, so we’re gonna be learning as we go and we’re gonna have to make adjustments on how we proceed.”

Officials say that health and safety handbooks are being prepared for families. School buses and classrooms will have disposable masks if a student forgets theirs.

