DOE Superintendent explains decision of school year start date

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s public school students began a new school year, Monday. This, after a continued surge in COVID-19 cases, including some on campuses.
State Dept. of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto talked about the importance of beginning today and addressed concerns from teachers and parents.
