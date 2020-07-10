DOE sets August 19 as earliest possible day for high school sports teams to begin practices

The Department of Education has set Aug. 19 as the earliest possible date for high school sports practices to begin.

In a statement provided to KHON2, the DOE said “High school athletics programs have been given a tentative date of Aug. 19 as the earliest possible date that workouts (i.e., weightlifting and conditioning) that follow health and safety protocols and adhere to state and county declarations could begin.

“This date aligns with the Department’s directive to schools to focus the first two weeks of the new school year on three priorities: assessing student learning needs; testing and adjusting school safety protocols; and conducting employee training and preparing for classroom and virtual instruction.”

Aug. 17 was the previous target date for HHSAA practices to begin, starting with football.